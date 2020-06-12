e-paper
Home / Cities / Nerul woman duped of ₹67,000 in an online fraud

Nerul woman duped of ₹67,000 in an online fraud

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:36 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 34-year-old HR manager with a garment manufacturing firm was duped of ₹67,000 by an unknown person on Sunday. The woman was expecting payment from her employer when she was conned.

Rajni Sharma, a resident of Nerul, said her employer told her they are to receive money from a client and since he did not have the money transfer application, he asked her to accept the money. The woman said that she has accepted payment on behalf of her office in the past.

Sharma said, “On Sunday, I got a call from an unknown person. He told me he is sending me a QR code for the payment. He asked me to transfer ₹2 into his account as a trial. Later, ₹67,000 were debited from my account in three transactions,” said Sharma. Nerul police are further investigating the case.

The woman submitted a written complaint at the Nerul police station on Sunday stating that the accused stole, ₹3,500, then, ₹19,999 and finally, ₹43,500 emptying her account in minutes.

“We have received the complaint and conducting an inquiry. We have not called her for further investigation due to the Covid-19. We will register a case based on our inquiry,” said Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector at Nerul police station.

