New chief’s election: BJP’s core committee meets in Himachal’s Bilaspur

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:57 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting of its core committee in Bilaspur late on Monday to discuss the organisational polls in the state.

The meeting was presided over by BJP working president JP Nadda.

The process of BJP organisational polls in the state began on September 11 and will conclude on December 15 with the election of new state president.

Sources in the BJP said the core committee held discussed the names of leader, who are among the contenders for the top post.

Trilok Jamwal, who is the state party secretary and political advisor to chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur and former legislator from the Naina Devi assembly segment Randheer Sharma are the front runners for the post.

A party leader, requesting anonymity said, “Apart from Jamwal and Sharma, names of a few other leaders were proposed and discussed in the meeting.”

However, consensus was not built on a single name and core committee has deferred the deliberation till further meeting, he added.

Meanwhile, discussion was also held on the functioning of the state government, and party working president Nadda appreciated various welfare schemes launched by the Jai Ram Thakur-led government.

The committee also discussed the by-election for Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly segment slated for October 21 and party leadership expressed confidence that party will win both the seats.

Nadda inspects AIIMS construction work

Nadda on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction work of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, coming up at Kothipura.

Nadda said the Centre has fixed 2021 deadline for the completion of the project.

He said that the work on OPD block is nearing completion. “Construction of administrative block is in progress and the new AIIMS will be dedicated to the public in 2021” he said.

FOR QUOTE

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Kuldeep Singh Rathore said despite BJP in power in the state the venue of Nadda’s rally was half empty. The BJP government at Centre and the state has failed to live up to the expectation of masses. “It is just a waste of public money. BJP government in other states too held such investors meet but result was always a nil,” he said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 22:56 IST