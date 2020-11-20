New MBBS admission policy in Haryana: Vij defends decision, aspirants rue lack of clarity

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 02:00 IST

While the medical aspirants are struggling for their admissions after government’s new education policy for MBBS, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said the change will not affect the health services in any way.

“Whosoever is taking a loan of ₹10 lakh, the government will take its guarantee. Instalments of those working in Haryana will be paid by the state government,” Vij said on Thursday.

“The government will pay the loan for the next seven years and those who won’t work here will pay it themselves. This is like any other education loan,” he added.

Parent of an MBBS aspirant, Parvesh Goel, who had met Vij on Wednesday with a request to review the policy, said that the department of medical education and research in its November 6 notification didn’t give clarity on the admissions to MD (doctor of medicine) programme.

“My daughter has scored 620 marks out of 720 in the NEET examinations, but the state is yet to declare her Haryana rank. Also, many students here belong to middle-class families. How will their parents arrange ₹10 lakh service bond every year?” Goel asked.

Several Congress leaders from Ambala, including Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary, former CPS Ramkishan Gujjar, former MLA Jasbir Mallour and state treasurer Rohit Jain, on Thursday handed over a memorandum to DC Ashok Kumar Sharma for governor, demanding a stay on the policy.

The memorandum stated that the policy will rather push students from economically weaker sections or reserved categories towards private universities.

“A report stated that every year, the state produces 1,500 medical students, while the government provides jobs to only 300-400 of them. The government should give job guarantee before asking the students to sign the bonds,” it reads.