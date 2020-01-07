New plan to repair G Noida’s internal roads, all circle officers engaged

cities

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday has asked its circle officers to look after repairs of all internal roads in their respective areas. As per instructions, all circle officers are to send details of dug up or poorly maintained roads to a nodal officer who will ensure repairs.

The total length of wide roads, which are 45 to 132 metres wide, is 206 kilometres in Greater Noida. Total length of internal roads, which are less than 45 metres wide, is 594 kilometres.

The authority has also appointed one nodal officer each in all ten work circles. The nodal officer will be selected from all officials deployed in that work circle, said officials. There are eight civil work circles and two electrical work circles.

“All engineers will send proposals pertaining to roads, which need repair or resurfacing, to the nodal officer, who will further issue tenders to hire private firms which will be given the task of road repair or resurfacing,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The private firms to be hired by the nodal officer will get the job of road repair or resurfacing for the next three years. The authority has appointed nodal officer with an aim to ensure that the city’s all roads are maintained properly. The move comes after residents filed complaints that many the roads are in a bad shape. However, the authority said all broken roads will be repaired only after nodal officers hire an agency through tender.

“We are about to finish the resurfacing of a 130 meters-wide road which connects Greater Noida West’s Kisan Chowk with the Eastern Peripheral road. The repair or maintenance work on internal roads will begin as soon as the agencies are hired,” said another Greater Noida authority official, not authorized to speak to the media.

The authority has divided the city into two major parts – Greater Noida West and Greater Noida East. General manager Samakant Srivastav will look after Greater Noida West and general manager PK Kaushik will take care of Greater Noida West. All eight circle officials will have the onus of addressing residents’ issues related to sewer, sanitation, community centre and drains, etc. in their respective circles.