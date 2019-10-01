Newborn boy abducted from Amritsar civil hospital

cities

An unidentified woman and her two aides kidnapped a newborn boy from Amritsar civil hospital on Monday on pretext of getting him enrolled for some government scheme, police said.

The accused, who pretended to be government employees, had been visiting the hospital for the past six days.

Ranjit Singh, the child’s father, said, ““My wife, Daljeet Kaur, gave birth to a boy in the hospital on September 23. Since then, a woman along with two men had been visiting our room. They claimed to be government employees and promised to get us financial support through some government scheme. The accused said they will get our child enrolled for an insurance scheme and he will get free medical help and education.”

He said, “On Monday, the accused said they need to fill a form and click a photograph of the child for availing government scheme benefits. I sent my mother along with the newborn child to Husainpura Chowk with the accsued. Later, my mother called up and said that after getting clicked a photograph of the newborn, the woman deceived them and disappeared along with the child.”

Another woman, Sapna, who gave birth to a girl on September 23 and was under treatment in the same hospital room, said, “The accused made similar promise to us. I also sent my daughter with my mother along with Daljeet’s family. The accused kidnapped their son and left my daughter with my mother.”

Neeraj Kumar, SHO, A-Division police station, said, “We have launched a manhunt for the accused to rescue the child. We are monitoring the CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the miscreants.”

Police registered a case against three unidentified persons under Sections 359 (kidnapping), among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

