Newborn dies at GNDH, parents accuse trainee doc of negligence

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:45 IST

Family members of a 3-day-old boy, who died at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) on Saturday night, alleged on Sunday, that their child died due to negligence of trainee doctors on duty who failed to provide immediate treatment.

Bablu, a resident of Putligarh, said, “When my wife Rashmi was pregnant, during a routine check-up at Amritsar Civil Hospital, the doctors immediately referred her to GNDH for treatment. On January 2, she gave birth to our baby at GNDH but he was unable to breathe properly. On Sunday morning the gynaecologist immediately told the hospital staff to shift the baby to a ventilator to provide him oxygen. At that time, there was no vacant ventilator in GNDH. The trainee doctor on duty fixed an ambu-bag pipe in his mouth, and told my father-in-law to pump the bag so as to provide oxygen to the baby and she left the ward.”

The baby’s father said that even after pumping oxygen, the baby was unable to breathe properly due to which they rushed to call the doctor. However, no senior doctor was on duty and the trainee doctor shouted at them, paying no heed to the baby, he said.

“When she finally came to check the baby after three requests, the baby had died due to lack of suitable and timely treatment,” he added.

Senior doctors, however, denied the allegations, claiming that the child was unable to breathe since birth and trainee doctor gave suitable treatment.

When contacted medical superintendent of GNDH, Jagdev Singh Kullar who was in Chandigarh at that time, said, “The death of the newborn is tragic. GNDH doctors are dedicated to provide all medical help to patients. If the family feels the doctors were negligent, they can provide a written complaint and I will personally look into the matter. Strict action will be taken if the doctor is found guilty.”