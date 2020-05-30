e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / NGO protests Ludhiana MC’s failure to increase lease rates for educational institutes

NGO protests Ludhiana MC’s failure to increase lease rates for educational institutes

Protesters say huge chunks of land have been given to institutes on meagre rates and the civic body always rue there is shortage of funds for development of the city

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

With the municipal corporation (MC) failing to finalise new rates for properties given on lease to different schools and colleges in the city even after the expiry of the lease period, members of NGO Yuva staged a protest outside KVM School on Saturday.

Protesters said huge chunks of land were given to educational institutes on meagre rates and the civic body always rued that there was shortage of funds for development of the city.

Arya College has been paying Re 1 per annum as lease amount for 5 acres, KVM School is paying Rs 250 per annum for 5 acres and Khalsa College Rs 200 per annum for 5 acres.

Kumar Gaurav from the NGO said a few months ago, the MC had tabled a proposal to increase the lease amount, but nothing was done.

“MC authorities should make it clear why lease contracts are not renewed at higher rates even when the civic body is facing shortage of funds. Is there any political pressure or is there another issue?,” questioned Gaurav, while adding that the MC had also failed in taking possession of its land on the Society Cinema road.

A member of the committee formed to take decision on lease agreements, councillor Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Bhalla said, “MC is already working to finalise new rates. The committee has sought documents from the building and tehbazaari branches of the civic body.”

top news
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In