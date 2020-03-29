e-paper
Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
Home / Cities / NGO to feed stray animals amid lockdown

NGO to feed stray animals amid lockdown

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:35 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

The volunteers of Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) have decided to provide food for stray animals and take help of locals to identify areas where such animals can be spotted. “The campaign named ‘Hungry Hai Sabhi - #feed’, in collaboration with Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), has started since the past two to three days in Thane and Mulund. It aims to help feed stray animals during the lockdown,” said Sushank Tomar, 24, founder, CAP.

“Interested citizens can feed stray animals in their nearby areas or they can also contact us to help identifying the spots where such animals are spotted.” added Tomar.

