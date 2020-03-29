NGO to feed stray animals amid lockdown

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020

The volunteers of Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) have decided to provide food for stray animals and take help of locals to identify areas where such animals can be spotted. “The campaign named ‘Hungry Hai Sabhi - #feed’, in collaboration with Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), has started since the past two to three days in Thane and Mulund. It aims to help feed stray animals during the lockdown,” said Sushank Tomar, 24, founder, CAP.

“Interested citizens can feed stray animals in their nearby areas or they can also contact us to help identifying the spots where such animals are spotted.” added Tomar.