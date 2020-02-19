NGT slaps ₹10,000 fine on municipal commissioner, executive engineer

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:08 IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Wednesday slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each on the municipal commissioner and the executive engineer of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation for their delay in removing encroachments from the green belts of Kaushambi.

Kaushambi residents, the petitioners in the case, through their lawyers, SA Zaidi and Mansi Chahal, had contended that the green belts in their locality were encroached upon by malls, business establishments and hospitals.

During the course of hearing, the tribunal had also appointed a court commissioner who surveyed the area and submitted a report on September 5, 2019. In December 2019, the tribunal directed the removal of encroachments after which the corporation submitted a status report.

During the hearing on February 3, the NGT observed that the status report submitted by the corporation lacked clarity, that compliances had not been made with its directions, nor action initiated against encroachers. It directed municipal commissioner Dinesh Chandra and the executive engineer (name not mentioned in order) to be personally present before it on February 19.

Following this, the municipal commissioner issued a written direction to the zonal in-charge to collect the penalty of ₹12 lakh, imposed on encroachers in October 2019.

“The facts and circumstances leave no room of doubt that compliance of the order of the tribunal have not been made so far, much less to say within a period of 30 days even from December 11, 2019,” the tribunal said on February 19.

“...we are of the considered opinion that a cost of ₹10,000 in equal shares shall be deposited by the commissioner as well as executive officer of municipal corporation, Ghaziabad, within one week, with NGT Bar Association. In case of failure to do so, the said cost shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue by the collector from the officers, in their individual capacity,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal also once again directed the municipal commissioner and the executive engineer to remain present before it on the next date of hearing on March 4.

Chandra said he will comply with the directions. “The cost imposed is on account of delay in carrying out NGT directions. We will expedite activities in this regard and comply with directions,” he said.