NGT urged to collect sample from Buddha Nullah when industries are shut  

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:34 IST

As the operation of industries has come to a halt due to coronavirus outbreak, the pollution level in the Buddha Nullah has also gone down subsequently and the black-coloured water has now diluted, claimed Faridkot-based Naroa Punjab Manch members, who have written to the chairman of National Green Tribunal (NGT) monitoring committee to collect samples from the nullah.

Accusing the industry of polluting the nullah at large, the members rued that the amount of discharge in the nullah has decreased significantly and it has provided relief to the residents of the nearby villages from foul smell emanating from it.

A video of Gaunspur village, Ludhiana, dated March 29 was shared by the members of Naroa Punjab Manch, wherein, the residents of the village are showing that how the pollution in the nullah has reduced and the black-coloured water has also diluted after as the industry units stopped their operations.

Convener of Naroa Punjab Manch, Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, said that it is important that the NGT-monitoring committee should take samples from the nullah at this time when the industry is closed. It is visible that the level of pollution has decreased in the nullah as no untreated waste of dyeing industry is being discharged into the nullah through sewer treatment plant (STP), said Chandbaja, while adding that they have written to the chairman of NGT monitoring committee justice Jasbir Singh to collect the samples.

Naroa Punjab Manch has been taking up the matter of Buddha nullah pollution before the NGT and the members had also met union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in this regard in mid-March.

MLA Sanjay Talwar blamed dyeing industry for polluting the nullah. He said that he has been raising the matter for long time and action should be taken against the owners of these units.

Advocate Harjot Singh, who shared a video showing the reduced level of pollution in the nullah on Tuesday, also blamed the industry for the pollution and said it has visibly reduced now. I will also file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard, he said.

One of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said that over 200 MLD of waste gets into the Jamalpur STP with 48 MLD capacities. Out of the total waste, around 100 MLD waste is of dyeing units. The input in the STP has also decreased in the last few days and the level of pollution has also decreased.

Industry not at fault: Jindal

On the contrary, the owners of dyeing units claimed that the colour of water that is being released from Jamalpur STP is still black and it proves that the industry has nothing to do with the pollution in the nullah.

General Secretary of Punjab Dyers Association, Bobby Jindal, also shared a video on Tuesday stating still black-coloured water is being discharged into the nullah from Jamalpur STP and NGT should collect samples to end this controversy.

Controversy on viral video

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media on Tuesday showing pollution in Buddha nullah. Following this, the locals and industry owners had locked horns over the issue.

Industry representatives said the video has been recorded near Jamalpur STP, from where waste of the city is discharged into the nullah. They said the video was hot with the intention to defame the industry.