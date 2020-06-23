e-paper
Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
NIA grills Ajnala for 4-hrs in sedition, unlawful activities case

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday grilled Amrik Singh Ajnala, leader of a splinter group of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, in connection with a case registered by it under multiple charges including sedition and unlawful activities.

Ajnala was called to a government-owned guest house by the NIA, where he was quizzed for around four hours. The team members visited Gurmat Vidyala Damdami Taksal, Ajnala’s base here.

As per sources, the NIA registered a case on April 5 under Sections 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sources said that some persons were arrested in this case and the NIA is checking their link to the splinter group of the Sikh seminary. The NIA sleuths may further question Ajnala.

