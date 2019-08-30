e-paper
Nigerian man caught with heroin shaped as eggs

Uchanna Israel Obutt, who had been released on bail in February last year after spending three years in jail in a fake visa case

delhi Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Nigerian national was dealing in drugs despite doing jail time for a fake visa case.
A 37-year-old Nigerian man was caught carrying 600 grams of heroin that he shaped in the form of eggs to avoid detection, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (north-east), identified the arrested man as Uchanna Israel Obutt, who had been released on bail in February last year after spending three years in jail in a fake visa case.

The DCP said Obutt had been living in India since 2015 and posed as a tiles businessman to carry out drug dealings. “In 2015, he was arrested by Delhi Police’s crime branch in a case of cheating and under the Foreigners Act,” the DCP said.

Upon his release from jail, Obutt allegedly continued trading in drugs. “Of late, he wanted to expand his drug dealings in the trans-Yamuna area,” said the officer.

Obutt was arrested from the Nand Nagri Flyover in north-east Delhi on Thursday afternoon after the police received a tip-off that he would be carrying heroin with him.

Initially, the police spotted Obutt carrying a crate of eggs in a bag, which he claimed were chicken eggs. But when the police took a closer look, they found it suspicious.

“The eggs were not only brown and a bit larger in size compared to the usual chicken eggs; they also had a rough surface,” said another investigator.

The police checked further to realise that the dozen eggs were actually heroin, whose market worth the police pegged at R 1.25 crore.

Police said that Obutt, who lives in Dwarka in Delhi, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “We are trying to get to the source of these drugs,” said the investigator.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 20:09 IST

