Nihangs’ attack on cops: Police ask ED, I-T dept to probe dera head’s ‘unaccounted cash’

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:30 IST

A day after the arrest of 11 nihangs for attacking cops in Patiala, the Punjab Police on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the income tax (I-T) department to initiate probe against their dera head Nihang Balwinder Singh for allegedly possessing unaccounted cash.

Balwinder is also accused of landgrabbing.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Sidhu said the accused didn’t give a satisfactory reply as from where he got Rs 39 lakh that was recovered during a search of the gurdwara premises.

“He said he sold land but didn’t tell as to whom he sold it and where,” he added.

The dera head allegedly used to take money to get possession of disputed land, it is learnt.

He even tried to take possession of Gurdwara Karhali Sahib nearly 20 years ago, but at that time the then MLA Harmel Singh Tohra had scuttled his plan by using police force.

“We will quiz him on his alleged landgrabbing activities during remand,” said the SSP.

It emerged that the vehicle belongs to a Congress leader from Sanaur, Puran Singh, whose son Gurwinder Singh is a block samiti member from Balbera. Puran and his son are close to Congress halqa incharge Harinderpal Harry Mann.

Puran said his elder son, who is living in Australia, gifted the vehicle to Balwinder. He produced an undated affidavit of vehicle transfer though it did not have Balwinder’s signatures.

Also, the police registered a drug case against Balwinder as 3,000 intoxicant tablets were found in his possession.

The accused were produced in court that granted 11-day police remand.

Capt speaks to ASI, assures full support

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday spoke to ASI Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off in the attack, to enquire about his well-being. The CM assured his government’s full support to the cop.

He expressed happiness at the successful plastic surgery conducted on Harjeet by doctors at PGI, Chandigarh. Amarinder also promised the ASI of the strictest action against those involved in the brutal attack on him.