Nine anti-electricity theft police stations come up in western UP

To address the problem of frequent cases of power pilferage in Uttar Pradesh, the police department has set up exclusive anti-electricity theft stations in nine districts in western UP. These will work in coordination with the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PVVNL) -- the distribution company in the region. Officials said that similar police stations would soon come up in the remaining five districts too.

Managing director of PVVNL, Ashutosh Niranjan, said that the anti-theft police stations would be a big help in checking power pilferage. “These stations have been established in compliance with the state government order. They will help ensure speedy investigation of power pilferage cases in the region,” he said.

In the first phase, the police stations have been established at Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Rampur, Hapur, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar. “In the second phase, similar stations will be opened at Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Saharanpur and Baghpat districts,” said Niranjan.

A senior police official, who asked for his identity to be withheld for now, has been deputed at the PVVNL headquarters in Meerut to monitor and supervise these special stations.

“The police stations are operational and over 900 complaints have already been received. These includes 114 in Meerut, 99 in Ghaziabad, 87 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 402 in Bulandshahr, 21 in Moradabad, one each in Rampur and Hapur, six in Bijnor and 24 in Muzaffarnagar,” said the police official.

Niranjan said that the decision to set up these stations was taken because the regular police stations were overloaded with cases. “The electricity theft issue has to be addressed as soon as possible. All basic amenities needed for running a policing station are in place at these stations. People can file a case if there are any irregularities and crimes related to electricity,” he said.

