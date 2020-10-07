e-paper
Home / Cities / Nine injured as CNG tanker in Bhubaneswar filling station catches fire

Nine injured as CNG tanker in Bhubaneswar filling station catches fire

Police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said the explosion and the fire were so massive that they damaged several buildings nearby

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:10 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Nine people were injured after a compressed natural gas tank at a petrol pump near the Governor House in Bhubaneswar caught fire and triggered an explosion on Wednesday.

Police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said the explosion and the fire were so massive that they damaged several buildings nearby. “It took us over two hours to control the fire. Many people who were injured also received injuries due to flying debris. Luckily, a bigger disaster was averted as two underground petrol and diesel tanks did not catch fire,” said Sarangi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced free treatment for the injured.

An eyewitness, who had queued up at the pump to refill his bike, said it felt as if a massive earthquake had hit before the explosion. “All that I could do was to run for my life. The sound was so intense that I am unable to hear properly for over two hours after the blast.”

Several window panes of the Governor’s House were also broken. People living in houses in the vicinity too reported broken windows and falling debris. The impact of the explosion was felt within three km radius of the pump.

