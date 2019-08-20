NMRC explores ‘Metrolite’ option

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:52 IST

NOIDA: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Tuesday said it is exploring the option of building a light urban rail transit system – ‘Metrolite’ – in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. However, the Metrolite can be an option only in new corridors, which are at planning stage, officials said.

The move comes after the ministry of housing and urban affairs issued directions to city bodies that Metrolite – a light urban rail transit system, which is cheaper as compared to normal Metro network, should be developed in small cities. NMRC representative, Manoj Vajpayee, who is the general manager for the technical department, recently attended a workshop in which officials were informed about Metrolite and its benefits.

“Metrolite required lesser funds as compared to normal Metro projects. We spent ₹284 crore per kilomtre on building the 29.707km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link, called the Aqua Line whereas Metrolite requires less funds. However, only a feasibility study can confirm the exact cost required to build Metrolite. As per instructions, we can explore Metrolite models in new projects only and not in existing projects,” said PD Upadhyaya, executive director of the NMRC.

A three-coach Metrolite train can cater to 300 passengers per ride and can be built on surface and elevated track, said officials. However, the NMRC is yet to receive any written orders on this from the government.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 22:52 IST