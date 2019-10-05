No auto should ply without meter in Chandigarh: HC

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:54 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court wants no auto-rickshaw to ply on Chandigarh roads without a meter.

The UT senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic and security) has been told to ensure that the order is complied with within three weeks.

The direction was passed on Friday after amicus curiae Balwinder Sangwan brought to the court’s notice that autos are plying without meters in Chandigarh. An amicus curiae is someone who is not a party to a case and assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case.

According to the Registering and Licensing Authority, 8,709 autos have been registered in the city in the past 10 years. Residents often complain about exorbitant charges in the absence of metered travel.

The bench of justice Rajiv Sharma and justice Amol Rattan Singh was hearing a bunch of 2018 petitions on traffic and market encroachments in tricity.

OTHER DIRECTIONS

The court also directed the Chandigarh administration to install high definition (HD) closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at all traffic lights and vulnerable points — also to be identified by the SSP (traffic and security) — within three months.

“This court can take judicial notice of the fact that there is no deficiency of funds with the administration since Chandigarh is covered under the smart city project,” the bench observed.

The bench went on to direct the UT adviser to ensure that there is no misuse of cycle tracks and pedestrian paths in southern sectors by taking all necessary measures on the par with northern sectors. The SSP would be personally responsible for illegal parking and plying of vehicles on cycle tracks, the court said.

The court also said that pedestrian paths and cycle tracks be repaired within six months.

Meanwhile, the SSP has been directed that motorists who fail to give way to ambulances be fined ₹10,000 according to provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles Act. The court has sought a report from the SSP and transport secretary by January 17.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:54 IST