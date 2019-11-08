No BJP rhetoric can stop SP comeback in 2022: Akhilesh

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:09 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said he was confident his party would return to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, when the next assembly elections are due, as the BJP would no longer be able to mislead people with rhetoric on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he likened to intoxicants.

“People supported the Samajwadi Party in the (October 21) assembly by-polls (in which the party won three out of 11 seats) and now I can say the Samajwadi Party will come back to power in the 2022 assembly polls,” Yadav said.

“Now, no intoxicant will waylay people. The wounds of demonetisation and GST have festered deep. Read peoples’ faces. The youth have no jobs, traders are losing (business), farmers are committing suicide every day,” said Yadav.

He made these comments while observing the third anniversary of demonetisation by celebrating the birthday of ‘demonetisation baby’ Khajanchi at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

Khajanchi was born on December 2, 2016, when his mother was standing in a long queue outside a bank to get her old currency changed in Kanpur Dehat, nearly four weeks after the note ban came into effect on November 8, 2016. The celebrations were held at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

Yadav held Khajanchi’s hand, helping him cut the birthday cake and offered him a slice at the party office where the hall was decorated with balloons as birthday songs played in the background.

Members of the sapera (snake charmers’) community, to which Khajanchi and his mother Sarvesha Devi belong, played the ‘been’ to mark the occasion.

The SP chief released a book on demonetisation titled ‘Notebandi Ek Maanav Nirmit Trasadi (Demonetisation-A man-made tragedy) authored by Deepak Kumar Pandey.

In the run-up to the 2017 UP assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav had narrated Khajanchi’s story at every political rally to attack Modi and demonetisation.

Khajanchi’s father Aareshwar had died of tuberculosis six months before his birth. When he was chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav had given Rs 1 lakh as aid to the family. Since then Samajwadi Party has been observing Khajanchi’s birthday every year by sending a delegation of party workers to his home.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Akhilesh said demonetisation and GST had ruined the country’s economy.

‘BJP SHIELDING BIG GUNS IN PF SCAM’

Attacking the UP government, Akhilesh said, “It is neck-deep in corruption. The law and order situation is deplorable. Every day, there are cases of rape, murder and loot. The government is not telling the dates on which the transactions were made (in the PF scam). The BJP government is trying to save some big guns.”

FORMER BSP LEADER MERGES HIS PARTY WITH SP

Bahujan Samaj Utthan Party president Kamala Kant Gautam merged his party with the Samajwadi Party on Friday. Gautam, who was once a senior BSP leader and minister in Mayawati government, said: “I believe in Kanshiram’s ideology and had worked with the BSP for 36 years. Now, I will work to make Akhilesh the chief minister in 2022.”