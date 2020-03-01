No cancer from mobile towers, says R S Sharma, Trai chairman

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 19:20 IST

Pune Today in our country we don’t want mobile towers, but people want good connectivity. There is a huge misunderstanding amongst the public that due to mobile towers we are getting affected with cancer. It is completely wrong and not true at all. Second thing, in large complexes, where there are large number of houses, you cannot provide connectivity through towers. You need to have internal optical fibre wires inside those buildings and we are working on it. That will hopefully solve the multi-storeyed buildings connectivity problem,” said R S Sharma, chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

He was talking at the opening session of Day 3 at the Asia Economic Dialogue on Sunday at the JW Marriott in Pune. The event has been organised by the Pune International Centre (PIC) in association with Ministry of External Affairs.

Sharma further said, “People don’t allow companies to lay fibre wires. Today, an optical fibre costs Rs 50 per metre, which means 1km fibre wire is Rs 50,000. So we are working with government agencies, local governing bodies, with the general public and creating awareness that towers are not harmful to us.”