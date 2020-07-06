No check on laying of underground cables leading to road cave-ins in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:01 IST

No check on laying of underground cables by companies and the absence of a water-sewer line map with the municipal corporation (MC) is said to be the major reason behind the rising roads cave-in incidents in the city.

During monsoon, major road cave-in incidents are reported in the city and the authorities blame underlying wires by cable companies for the same. However, no steps have been taken to keep a check on the working of these companies or conduct a survey of the water-sewer lines.

On Sunday, a road cave-in incident took place at Kaka marriage palace and the authorities claimed that the water supply lines got damaged due to underground laying of wires and cave-in occurred after soil eroded due to leakage. However, the authorities said that the repair work will be completed within two days. Major cave-in incident has been reported on the same road for the second consecutive year.

One of the officials requesting anonymity said, “No field staff is present on-site when the companies dig the roads for laying wires. The sewer and water lines installed in many parts of the city are decades old and there is no map available. The authorities do not even have an idea about the damage made to the lines by cable companies until the soil erodes due to leakage in the line and road cave-ins.”

Last year, road cave-in incidents were reported in different parts of the city including Dugri, Ghumar Mandi, Fountain chowk, Chandigarh road among other areas and the civic body officials blamed underground laying of wires for the same.

MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh said, “Till now the officials were not following the procedure. I have directed the staff to get the area inspected and apprise the cable company officials about the water-sewer lines before they commence the work.”