e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No containment zones in Ludhiana district now, says DC

No containment zones in Ludhiana district now, says DC

After reviewing the situation, micro-containment zones limited to seven, says the official during a Facebook live session with Ludhiana residents.

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal and deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma holding a Facebook live session with Ludhiana residents on Wednesday.
Commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal and deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma holding a Facebook live session with Ludhiana residents on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

In a bid to connect directly with the residents for their queries related to Covid-19 and to educate the masses, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal held an interactive Facebook live session “#AskDistrictAdministration”.

Both senior officers answered several queries of the residents and also urged them to follow government directions.

The deputy commissioner said while the district earlier had three containment and nine micro-containment zones, after reviewing the situation, the containment zone tag was removed from all three areas, while micro-containment zones were limited to seven.

The micro-containment zones include Kucha No 5 in Field Ganj, Street No 3 in Vijay Nagar, Blocks B & C in GK Estate, from Lucky Hairdresser to RS Model School in Navi Abadi Khanna, from House No 37 to 76 in Kidwai Nagar, House No 161 to 209 in Janpath Colony near Ayali and from Sohal Building Workshop to Gas Agency in Street No 3 in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Daba Road.

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district, Sharma advised residents not to visit the government offices for any work, and instead submit their applications/complaints/memorandums through email or WhatsApp.

Follow quarantine rules’

The commissioner of police urged residents coming from foreign countries and other states to strictly follow the government directions on home quarantine.

He said two FIRs had been lodged and eight challans issued against people who jumped home quarantine, seven FIRs had been registered against persons who failed to maintain social distancing and indulged in crowding, while more than 28,000 challans had been issued for not wearing face masks in public.

“We do not want to take action against any person, so people should follow all government directions. Any person breaking the law will be dealt with strictly,” he warned.

He said while lockdown was not a permanent solution in dealing with the pandemic, participation of all stakeholders was necessary to break the chain of infection. He urged residents to report rule violations at police control room number 112.

The officials shared that similar Facebook sessions will be held at 7pm on every Wednesday, and urged residents to submit their questions on the official Facebook pages of District Public Relations Office and Commissioner of Police.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In