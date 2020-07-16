No containment zones in Ludhiana district now, says DC

cities

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:56 IST

In a bid to connect directly with the residents for their queries related to Covid-19 and to educate the masses, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal held an interactive Facebook live session “#AskDistrictAdministration”.

Both senior officers answered several queries of the residents and also urged them to follow government directions.

The deputy commissioner said while the district earlier had three containment and nine micro-containment zones, after reviewing the situation, the containment zone tag was removed from all three areas, while micro-containment zones were limited to seven.

The micro-containment zones include Kucha No 5 in Field Ganj, Street No 3 in Vijay Nagar, Blocks B & C in GK Estate, from Lucky Hairdresser to RS Model School in Navi Abadi Khanna, from House No 37 to 76 in Kidwai Nagar, House No 161 to 209 in Janpath Colony near Ayali and from Sohal Building Workshop to Gas Agency in Street No 3 in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Daba Road.

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district, Sharma advised residents not to visit the government offices for any work, and instead submit their applications/complaints/memorandums through email or WhatsApp.

Follow quarantine rules’

The commissioner of police urged residents coming from foreign countries and other states to strictly follow the government directions on home quarantine.

He said two FIRs had been lodged and eight challans issued against people who jumped home quarantine, seven FIRs had been registered against persons who failed to maintain social distancing and indulged in crowding, while more than 28,000 challans had been issued for not wearing face masks in public.

“We do not want to take action against any person, so people should follow all government directions. Any person breaking the law will be dealt with strictly,” he warned.

He said while lockdown was not a permanent solution in dealing with the pandemic, participation of all stakeholders was necessary to break the chain of infection. He urged residents to report rule violations at police control room number 112.

The officials shared that similar Facebook sessions will be held at 7pm on every Wednesday, and urged residents to submit their questions on the official Facebook pages of District Public Relations Office and Commissioner of Police.