No gas connection for 900 residents as TMC workers, locals damage line

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:49 IST

More than 900 residents in Panchpakhadi were devoid of piped gas for several hours on Wednesday after Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) workers and locals damaged the pipeline while trying to uproot a tree which fell a few days ago.

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said, “A tree had fallen on a road in the commercial area of Panchpakhadi. It was creating a problem for the shopkeepers in the area, as it had blocked access to their shops. They called us to remove the tree. They had also called an excavator to shift the tree on their own.”

Kadam said while his team was manually trying to remove the tree, the excavator tried to remove the roots with force.

“This damaged an underground Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) cable below the road. The gas supply of 800-900 people was cut off in the evening. We are working with MGL and the supply will be restored by night,” he said. No one was injured.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 23:49 IST