No mechanism to address problems faced by people in J&K: Panchayat Conference chairman

cities

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:53 IST

Expressing displeasure over the lack of connect between the district administrations and the public in Jammu and Kashmir, All J&K Panchayat Conference chairman Shafiq Mir on Thursday said the gap has been created intentionally by government officials in the name of social distancing due to which people are facing hardships.

“The aim and objective of keeping people at distance is not only to prevent spread of Covid-19 but also to create lack of transparency,” Mir said.

He alleged that most deputy commissioners have shut their office doors and are not meeting people in the name of social distancing. “The same is with their subordinate offices in each district. There is no mechanism to address problems faced by the common man. Nobody responds to the calls on helpline numbers notified by the administration,” Mir said.

“Due to the absence of a proper mechanism to connect with people, middlemen have been minting money for addressing issues of the people,” he added.

“Even panchayat leaders are not being attended by the administration. We are feeling dejected and cheated after contesting these elections. If we cannot serve the people at this hour then what is the need of becoming a chairman and or sarpanch,” Mir said.

Apprehending large scale bungling in Covid-19 expenditures, particularly in establishing quarantine centres and distribution of masks by the district administrations, Mir said,” An inquiry commission should be constituted immediately to know how many masks have been given to people in rural areas and how much money has been spent for quarantine centres.”

Mir also appealed J&K L-G GC Murmu and chief secretary BVR Subramanyam to set up a commission to investigate about bills and payments drawn against developmental works during the lockdown.