No more manual cleaning of sewers: Minister

cities Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA State urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon said here on Thursday that there would be no manual cleaning of sewers. The work would be done through robotics and machines. He also promised that not a drop of sewage would fall in rivers in the coming days.

Tandon, who was here to lay the foundation of various development works, inaugurated stalls displayed by the Self Help Groups and distributed keys to the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojna at the Nagar Nigam premises. He also distributed certificates and cash to the beneficiaries of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna.

Tandon launched a helpline number for the residents and said, “People can register complaints related with the blockage of sewers of their locality on this helpline number 1800313797979.”

Addressing the gathering at the Nagar Nigam, the minister said, “We will ensure that people in urban areas get basic facilities such as proper water, drainage system, roads, parks and other facilities.”

“We will also ensure proper disposal of waste, sewage and address other problems generally faced by the residents. We will not accept any laxity and keep on tracking the development works.”

“Not a single drop of sewage would fall in rivers, as all the water would be treated in the STP plants,” he stressed, adding, “There would be no manual cleaning of drains. The work would be done by robots.”

Tandon laid the foundation of ‘Agra Peyajal Grah Sanyojan Yojna (Phase 1) worth Rs 1166.85 lakh, Agra Sewer Grah Sanyojan Yojna (Phase 1) worth Rs 2935.76 lakh, Agra Peyajal Sampoorti Yojna (Phase 3) worth Rs 113.79 crore and Agra Peyajal Sampoorti Yojna (Phase 4) worth Rs 61.86 crore.

Those present included mayor Naveen Jain, MLA Etmadpur Rampratap Chauhan, MLA Agra North Purushottam Khandelwal, MLA Agra South Yogenra Upadhyaya and officials from Nagar Nigam and other departments.

