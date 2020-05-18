e-paper
May 18, 2020-Monday
No new case in Panchkula for three days, only two active cases

Two persons – a 63-year-old woman from Sector 10 and a 56-year-old man from Sector 21, were the last to test positive on May 15

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Vehicles heading to Chandigarh without curfew passes being turned around in Panchkula.
Vehicles heading to Chandigarh without curfew passes being turned around in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)
         

The district reported no new Covid-19 case for the third day in a row on Monday.

Two persons – a 63-year-old woman from Sector 10 and a 56-year-old man from Sector 21, were the last to test positive on May 15, taking the total count of positive cases to 25.

However, the male patient has been in isolation at home as he tested negative in the second sample.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “There are presently two active cases in the district. We are adopting the latest guidelines and the case of the Sector 21 resident is being taken care of as per protocol. The patient is home isolated, as he tested negative hours after testing positive. Though he is being screened on a daily basis, he does not fall in the category of active cases.”

Dr Kaur said two active cases were those of the Sector 10 woman and a 44-year-old milk vendor-cum-confectioner of Rajiv Colony near Sector 17. He had tested positive on May 8, after the district had no new case for 18 days.

