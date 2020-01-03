No new dyeing unit will be allowed in city limits once CETP starts functioning: PPCB

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:13 IST

No new dyeing unit will be allowed to function within the municipal corporation (MC) limits once the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) comes up in the city, Punjab pollution control board (PPCB) member secretary Krunesh Garg said during his visit to the city on Friday.

Garg, who was here to inspect the construction work on the Focal Point CETP, further said that owners of those industrial units who have failed to associate with the project will be told to close their units.

He also directed the industrialists to meet the deadline for completion of the project (March 31, 2020) or be ready to face action. Officials of the construction company said that around 92% of civil work has been completed.

Garg said that almost all shares of the three CETPs in the city have been sold out and the project cannot be expanded further. The shares were purchased by the industry owners and they would be allowed to dump effluents in the CETP in proportion to the shares they have purchased.

Garg said that the only solution for those who have failed to associate themselves with the CETP, is to shift to zero liquid discharge technology (ZLD). No industry would be allowed to dump waste into the MC sewer lines, he added.

During a meeting with industrialists, Garg said the PPCB is aware of the troubles the industry is facing due to non-payment of subsidies by the state government. The state and Union government had to grant a subsidy of ₹7.5 crore and ₹15 crore respectively. But the state failed to pay up their share, due to which the grant from Union government has also not been processed.

As per industrialists, the total cost of the project is around ₹80 crore and the industry has already spent around ₹55 crore on it.

Scattered dyeing industry units will have to shut down their operations or shift to Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technique, PPCB officials said.

Garg further said that the PPCB is contemplating using the treated water for irrigation as so far the plan is to dump in the Buddha Nullah.

He further said an environment compensation of ₹9 lakh per month has been imposed on the Focal Point special purpose vehicle (SPV) since September last year as August was the deadline to complete the project. Now it is expected that the project would be complete by March 31.