No proper desilting of Buddha Nullah: Residents face risk of water overflowing during rainy season

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:17 IST

With the municipal corporation (MC) failing to commence desilting of the Buddha Nullah with dragline excavators, a risk of the nullah overflowing during the coming monsoon season looms large over the areas, situated in the vicinity of the nullah as accumulating silt is visible on the surface at different points.

The process, supposed to commence in the first week of April for increasing the capacity of the drain, has not been initiated till now and the nullah is filled with silt at different points, including New Kundanpuri and Shiv Puri.

Facing a fund crunch, the MC has initiated the process of cleaning the sides of the nullah with the help of earthmovers, but these machines have limited reach and cannot clean the nullah properly.

As per information, the MC gets the nullah desilted from the drainage department as the MC is not having dragline excavators, required for desilting.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said, “The drainage department had recently asked the MC to submit Rs 80 lakh for starting the desilting process, but the MC has, on the other hand, deployed JCB machines for cleaning the nullah citing fund crunch.”

The MC has been delaying this process for the past few years, due to which the nullah overflows from different points, putting the general public at the receiving end.

The nullah usually overflows in New Kundanpuri and Upkar Nagar areas almost every year and residents have to bear the brunt of the failure of the MC in desilting the nullah on time.

As the nullah is the main drain of the city, the sewer system across the city gets choked when the nullah overflows. The internal drains, including Dharampura ones, through which sewer waste is discharged into the nullah, also overflows.

Leader of BJP councillors in the General House of the MC, councillor Sunita Rani said, “A major threat looms over the residents of the city, but the civic body is not paying heed to the problem. Last year also, the nullah overflowed in New Kundanpuri, Shiv Puri, Jain Nagar and surrounding areas and filthy sewer water entered into the houses of residents. The MC should have commenced the process with the help of dragline excavators in the beginning of April as it is an annual activity and officials know that we have to clean the nullah every year. We will meet mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu in a day or two for getting desilting initiated.”

A resident of New Kundanpuri, Ratan Singh, said, “The nullah overflows near New Kundanpur Puli every year and filthy water enters our houses damaging furniture and electronic goods. Despite repeated requests, the MC has failed to find a solution to the problem and the civic body has also been delaying the process of desilting the nullah. This year also, the process has been delayed and the MC would not be able to clean the nullah in time, which would ultimately leave residents as a harried lot.”

Mayor Sandhu said, “The civic body has already deployed JCB machines for cleaning the nullah and, if needed, dragline excavators will also be deployed. The MC is also looking at an alternative to get certain stretches of the nullah cleaned from a private firm.”