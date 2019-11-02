No swine flu cases reported in last three months

cities

PUNE The city has witnessed a drop in swine flu cases (H1N1) as compared to last year in spite of extended rainfall activity. In the last three months, no cases related to swine flu were reported, according to the data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department.

From January 1, 2019, to November 2, 2019, at least 67 positive cases were reported in PMC, as compared to 592 from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018, according to the health department.

This year, 49 deaths related to H1N1 were reported as compared to 138, during the same period.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer, PMC health department, said, “This year, we screened 8,00,764 patients, and in the past two to three months, there was not a single case of swine flu.”

“Awareness among patients and timely treatment played a key role in the decline in H1N1 cases. Last year, we screened 9,53,553 patients and we had 592 positive cases, while this year until today, we have 172 positive cases,” said Wavare.

“Last year, delay in treatment was the main reason for complications that further led to deaths which were around 138, but this year the medical practitioners were informed to administer Tamiflu tablets or Oseltamivir within 24 hours which has got the number of H1N1 death cases to 49 in 11 months,” said Wavare.

