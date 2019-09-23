No takers for Patiala MC’s outdoor advert contract

cities

Sep 23, 2019

Even after reducing the reserve price by 15%, Patiala municipal corporation’s new outdoor advertisement contract has no takers. The corporation has floated tenders for the policy four times in the past five months, but it received no response from bidders.

The civic body was expecting to generate an additional income of ₹6.3 crore annually with the allotment of tenders. In a bid to attract bidders, the civic body had even reduced the reserve price by 15% from Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 6.3 crore. However, the policy continues to be in doldrums with not a single bidder opting for advertisement rights for outdoor media devices (OMD) under the new Punjab municipal outdoor advertisement policy 2018.

MC commissioner Patiala, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, said they failed to understand why the response to high potential tenders of advertisement policy was so poor. “We will meet with advertisement agencies and other bidders to understand the reason behind not coming forward to participating in the tendering process,” Khaira said. He added that senior officials of local government department will be informed if changes are required to attract bidders the next time.

An advertisement agency owner said the rates fixed by municipal corporation are much higher as compared to the profit in this business. “The civic should have come with flexible rates for a better response,” he said.

Currently, the civic body generates an annual income of ₹2.1 crore from outdoor advertisement after giving 83 unipoles (one of the OMD devices) to a private company on contract basis for seven years.

In the absence of any streamlined policy, illegal hoardings and billboards dot the Royal City, causing a loss of revenue to MC.

Under the new outdoor advertisement policy, the MC has added new OMDs, including 103 additional slots, nine gantries, 1,756 pole kiosks, five LEDs, 12 toilet blocks, 74 mini poles (double side), 44 flyover slots and 17 bus queue slots.

The new policy

The Punjab municipal outdoor advertisement policy of 2018 will apply to all advertisements, irrespective of the jurisdiction of land. All public view advertisements under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies will be governed by the rules and regulations laid down under the said policy.

The policy will also be open towards providing and developing these mediums for the overall development of the city without being a hazard to traffic or the visual environment of the city.

The permission will be taken from competent authority before implementing any such medium.

According to the policy, no advertisement will be “erected, exhibited, fixed or retained upon or over any land, building, wall, hoarding, frame, post or structure or upon or in any vehicle or shall be displayed in any manner whatsoever in any place within the jurisdiction of local bodies without written permission of officials concerned”.

