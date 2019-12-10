e-paper
No tear-jerker this: Newly-wed get boxes full of onions as gift

Dec 10, 2019
HT Correspondent
With prices of onions skyrocketing, a newly-wed couple from UP’s Hardoi district received an ‘expensive’ gift – boxes full of onions.

The bizarre incident took place in Shahabad area where two guests gave onions kept in well-packed boxes to Mohammad Asif and his wife as their wedding gift.

A businessman from Shahabad, Asif got married on December 8 and the unusual gift came him at his reception held in a college ground on December 9 night.

“Lot of people brought present for us but this was one special,” he said.

“Onions as gift came from a close friend; as the word spread around about nature of the gift, my other friends asked me to open the box at the reception itself. When I did, I was surprised to see the onions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the price of onions in the markets continued to soar, creating severe distress for the consumers. They have been on the rise in many states of the country and have even sparked protests in some places. At various places, the rates of the kitchen commodity have breached the Rs 100 mark, and are as high as Rs 200 in some places like Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

So severe has been the crisis that the centre on Monday further reduced the stock limit for onions to two metric tonnes from five metric tonnes for retailers, with immediate effect.

