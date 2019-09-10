Nod to land transfer for Jewar airport

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:43 IST

The UP government on Tuesday decided to transfer gram sabha and government land (59.79 hectares and 21.36 hectares respectively) to the civil aviation department free of cost for construction of Jewar international airport in the National Capital Region.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Coming up in Bulandshahr district, the first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and is expected to be completed by 2023, said officials.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 17:43 IST