Noida: 22 residential bodies achieve 100% waste segregation

Nov 06, 2020

NOIDA: At least 22 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) have achieved 100% waste segregation at their respective housing complexes in the city, said officials of the Noida authority.

“So far, 22 resident associations have achieved 100% waste segregation. We appreciate that these AOAs or RWAs are doing their bit. We hope more and more associations will do the same,” said Ritu Maheshawri, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority had on July 1 last year started its waste segregation drive. Under the drive, each household has to segregate the waste in three separate dustbins -- one for plastic, another for dry waste and third for wet waste --and hands it over to the agency hired by the authority for collection, transportation and disposal.

Noida has 165 sectors and 65 villages, where 900 metric tonnes of waste is produced daily. The Noida authority started collecting waste from door-to-door with the help of 250 vehicles and 21 compact machines that crushes the waste to transport it easily since 2018.

According to the officials, the residential bodies in sectors 11, 14, 15A, 27, 30, 56, 100, 122, eight housing complexes in sector 62, sector 70 (B Block), Express View apartment in sector 105, Arun Vihar in sector 37, Ram Vihar apartment in sector 30 and two housing complexes in sector 35 have achieved 100% waste segregation, among others.

The authority has decided to step up efforts to achieve the 100% waste segregation in remaining all housing complexes. “The waste segregation is being done in almost all housing complexes. But we need to make sure it happens in all households. We have not fixed any deadline to achieve the 100% waste segregation. But we want to do it as soon as possible. And to achieve this target, we are encouraging AOAs and RWAs to encourage residents to start segregating,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the authority heading the horticulture department.

The authority has also decided to honour those AOAs and RWAs, which will help in this drive.

Dharmendra Sharma, general secretary of sector 34 RWA, said, “We have achieved 100% waste segregation in our complex. And we are encouraging all complexes to join the drive and help Noida become a cleaner and better city.”