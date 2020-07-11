e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Noida: Bike bot mastermind Sanjay Bhati denied bail for third time

Noida: Bike bot mastermind Sanjay Bhati denied bail for third time

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:14 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: The mastermind of the alleged Bike Bot ponzi scheme who had allegedly duped nearly 2.25 lakh investors was denied bail by the Surajpur district court for the third time.

Sanjay Bhati (42), owner of Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd who holds diploma in mechanical engineering, launched this fictitious company in 2010, which floated Bike Bot scheme in 2017 under which Rs 1500 crore was duped from investors. He was arrested following his surrender in Surajpur court in June 2019.

The scam surfaced after a complainant Sunil Kumar Meena, a resident of Jaipur, filed an FIR against the Bike Bot operator at Dadri police station on February 14, 2019 against Sanjay Bhati and five directors of the company.

Bhati has earlier been denied bail twice in October and November , 2019.

During a hearing on Wednesday at the Surajpur district court, his defense attorney argued that Bhati had resigned from the company in November 2018.

“The bike bot scheme was started in July 2017 but the suspect resigned as director on 18th November 2018 after he got a ticket to contest elections for 2019 parliamentary elections. The entire responsibility for the company fell on other directors and the client is being framed in this case,” said defense lawyer Pawan Kasana.

They also said that police evidence does not suggest the amount of money invested by investors. The company only faced monetary problems which is a civil suit and not a criminal one. The client has no prior criminal history and has been in jail for almost a year,he added.

Prosecution argued that Bhati has several such cases of fraud and cheating against him and other directors of the company have also denied been denied bail.

“Based on the seriousness of the allegations the suspect does not qualify to be released and the bail application is being denied,” said the magistrate in his order.

Bhati has nearly 40 cases against him regarding the same ponzi scheme.

top news
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In