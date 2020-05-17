Noida: Body of newborn baby found floating in drain

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:47 IST

Noida:

The body of a newborn baby boy was found floating in the Barola drain on Sunday morning, the police said.

The incident was reported around 11.30am when a passerby called the police helpline (112) about the body. The body has been sent for an autopsy and the case is being investigated, the Sector 49 police said.

“It was a baby boy barely a few days old. There are no external injury marks on the body and it has been sent for an autopsy,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49 police station.

Prima facie it appears that the child died due to drowning, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy report comes in, the police said.

“The drain begins at Sector 62 and somebody must have dumped the child in it at any point after which it floated down to where it was found. We are investigating the case and all angles are being looked into,” said Sharma.

According to the officials, cops suspect that an unwed mother might have thrown the baby into the drain.

The SHO also said that legal action will be taken once the autopsy report comes in.

The police said that a case will be registered after the responsible party is apprehended, and if the need arises a suo motu cognizance of the matter may also be taken.

On the evening of April 28, the Noida police had found an abandoned newborn girl child at the Parthla roundabout after which she had been sent to the adoption centre in Mathura. Whereabouts of her family are still unknown, the police said.