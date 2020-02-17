Noida flower show to begin on February 21

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:58 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority Monday said it has started preparations for the annual flower show, that will be held from February 21 to February 23. The event will be organised at the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A.

Rajeev Tyagi, general manager of the Noida authority, who is heading the horticulture department along with his team, conducted a site inspection to prepare the ground for the show that will offer a visual treat to nature lovers.

This year, Noida will be hosting the 34th Noida Flower Show that will focus on air-purifying plant varieties as well as spread the message of ‘say no to plastic’.

“There will be a kiosk that will offer plants in exchange for plastic and it will hosted by the organisation, Human Touch. Street plays will entertain visitors about the need to protect the environment. We will hold demonstrations on how to convert waste into compost, in an effort to reduce the quantity of waste reaching the landfill,” Tyagi said.

As the weather was colder than usual this winter, it has affected the normal growth of seasonal flowers, authority officials said. But officials still expect that the flower show will see more than 3,500 entries this year.

“Some new varieties of dahlia will be on display at the flower show. The authority will organise workshops for children to inculcate a love for plants from an early age. The workshops will teach children how to plant saplings and nurture them. There will be workshops on creative art by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art for young children,” Tyagi said.

This time, the flower show will also give special importance to flowering plant dianthus, of which multiple varieties will be on display at the event, said officials.

“There will be 40 nurseries, and 35 stalls that sell various gardening paraphernalia. Over 75 stalls will be there to cater to all type of gardening requirements. Even nurseries from far off places such as Kalimpong in West Bengal and Bhimtal in Uttarakhand will be putting up displays at the flower show. Our aim is to make this event the biggest of its kind in Delhi-NCR in terms of participants and variety of plants,” Tyagi said.