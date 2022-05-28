Noida man, 2 friends arrested for ‘dangerous’ bike stunt

Days after the Noida Police arrested a youth for performing ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ vehicle stunts on a busy road in the city, the force said on Saturday it arrested three men, this time in connection with a motorcycle stunt. In the said incident, the rider rode the bike lying prone on the vehicle, while his two friends filmed the act.

“Vikas, the youngster who performed a dangerous stunt on his bike, and his two friends (Gaurav and Suraj), were arrested by a team from the Sector-63 police station, which also seized the motorcycle that was used in the act,” said Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, on its official Twitter handle.

बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक विकास तथा वीडियो बनाने वाले उसके 02 साथियों (गौरव, सूरज) को थाना सेक्टर-63 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त बाइक को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/d94nvcfK01 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 28, 2022

On May 22, a 21-year-old man, identified as Rajiv, was arrested for performing stunts that saw him trying to balance himself between a pair of moving SUVs, and for performing acts such as a ‘wheelie’ on his two-wheeler. Rajiv used to post clips of his performances on social media.

The stunt of balancing oneself between two moving vehicles was popularised by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. In his debut film, 1991's ‘Phool Aur Kaante,’ the actor stood between two motorcycles, while in 2010's ‘Golmaal 3,' Devgn recreated the scene with a couple of SUVs.

