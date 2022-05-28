Noida man, 2 friends arrested for ‘dangerous’ bike stunt
Days after the Noida Police arrested a youth for performing ‘Ajay Devgn-like’ vehicle stunts on a busy road in the city, the force said on Saturday it arrested three men, this time in connection with a motorcycle stunt. In the said incident, the rider rode the bike lying prone on the vehicle, while his two friends filmed the act.
“Vikas, the youngster who performed a dangerous stunt on his bike, and his two friends (Gaurav and Suraj), were arrested by a team from the Sector-63 police station, which also seized the motorcycle that was used in the act,” said Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, on its official Twitter handle.
On May 22, a 21-year-old man, identified as Rajiv, was arrested for performing stunts that saw him trying to balance himself between a pair of moving SUVs, and for performing acts such as a ‘wheelie’ on his two-wheeler. Rajiv used to post clips of his performances on social media.
The stunt of balancing oneself between two moving vehicles was popularised by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. In his debut film, 1991's ‘Phool Aur Kaante,’ the actor stood between two motorcycles, while in 2010's ‘Golmaal 3,' Devgn recreated the scene with a couple of SUVs.
3 of Ambala family consume poison, one succumbs, two battling for life
Three members of a family in Ambala allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, leaving a 65-year-old man dead and the two others hospitalised, police said on Saturday. Also read: Who are Vikramjeet Singh Sahni, Balbir Singh Seechewal ― AAP Punjab's Rajya Sabha picks The condition of the 58-year-old wife and 34-year-old son of the local grocery merchant is said to be critical. “The reason behind the death will be clear after the autopsy,” he said.
Develop model roads, fix black spots: Gurugram DC tells agencies
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who was chairing the district road safety meeting on Friday directed the National Highways Authority of India to ensure the emergency lane at the Kherki Daula toll plaza is made operational at the earliest and at all hours and directed officials to seek a written assurance from the concessionaire. Yadav also said the district administration will ask the highways authority to construct service roads along industrial areas to prevent damage to the roads used for regular traffic.
Viral: Bengaluru man shares meme on 'BBMP and BWSSB at work': See his post here
An eight-second video of two birds - that seem to be simultaneously digging and covering the same hole in the ground - has left Bengaluru Twitter users in splits, with several claiming it illustrates the functioning of the city's civic bodies - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The video has over 666.6K views so far. Another wrote: “BESCOM and private cable/internet operators are watching from a distance.”
Head constable kills self in Faridabad
Gurugram: A 35-year-old head constable of Haryana Police was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at hTilak Raj'sapartment in the Police Lines area of Faridabad on Thursday, said police. Tilak Raj was posted at the BPTP police station in Faridabad for the last 15 days and was allegedly depressed due to domestic issues, police added. He had returned from BPTP police station a few minutes before he hanged himself, said police.
CAs hold ‘puja’ stir outside GST office
Gurugram: A group of chartered accountants (CAs), led by members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, conducted a 'havan' ceremony outside the Sector 32 CGST office on Friday. This was in protest to catch the “real culprits” in a case, where two Gurugram-based CAs were arrested a week ago for allegedly issuing audited statements of fake companies to claim input credit tax to the tune of ₹15 crore.
