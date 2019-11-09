Noida: Man held in preventive custody, another for spreading rumours

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:30 IST

Noida: On Saturday, a day when the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ayodhya case, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has arrested two persons as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in the district.

The suspect , Amit Jani, a resident of Sector 15-A Noida and national president of UP Navnirman Sena, was taken into preventive custody owing to his past record of making offensive comments.

Another suspect Hemant Chaudhury, a resident of Ecotech 3 in Greater Noida, was arrested for rumour mongering in Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station, said police received a call at 12.30pm from Chaudhury, informing us that some people of a particular community were gathering in D-Park for some suspicious activities.

“A police team immediately went to the spot but found no one there. An investigation revealed that Chaudhary had shared false information, and he was arrested,” she said. Both the persons were detained under Section 151 of the CrPc.

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “Anyone who spreads rumours, which will have an adverse repercussion on law and order, will be immediately arrested.”

Police have been deployed in urban and rural areas. Police teams also patrolled areas in vans and on bikes and urged people to maintain law and order. The teams also visited the Muslim localities and interacted with the residents. The police teams have been conducting flag marches in the area since Friday.

Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said police have not received information of any untoward incident in Greater Noida.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police and administration issued advisories against rumour mongering and warned of action in such cases. On Saturday morning, people started posting updates from the Ayodhya verdict in different WhatsApp groups. This included some speculations about the judgment itself before it came. SSP Krishna responded to one such post in the police media’s official group — SSP GBN Print Media Group. “You are no body to interpret the judgment,” he wrote. Following this, the man deleted the message.

Soon, the group admin (Prabhat Dixit, SHO Site 4 police station) changed the group’s setting whereby only admins could make posts in the group. “There is a tight vigil online and offline. We have not found any other violation in this regard,” Dixit said.

Different government and private organisations have also made changes in their scheduled programmes. Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer, said the road safety week was earlier scheduled from November 11 to 17. “This has been shifted to November 18 to 24,” he said.

Ajit Kumar, joint registrar and PRO Sharda University, said the university management called a meeting and postponed the examinations scheduled from November 9 to 11. “The university is closed for three days and examinations and student festival during this period stand suspended,” he said.