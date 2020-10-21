Noida man loses cab to robbers in Punjab’s Zirakpur

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:44 IST

Four robbers snatched the car of a Noida-based cabbie in Zirakpur on Tuesday. They thrashed him and even took ₹11,000 and his mobile phone.

The police on Wednesday booked the unidentified accused who had boarded the same cab.

Pawan Kumar stated in his police complaint that he brought passengers from Delhi and while heading back on Tuesday, two persons from Singpura in Zirakpur boarded his taxi claiming they wanted to go to Delhi. Soon, two more persons boarded the vehicle for Delhi.

Kumar alleged that after filling CNG in his car near Banur, one of the accused asked him to stop the car and all four thrashed him and made him sit in the rear seat. They then drove to an isolated place in Panchkula and threw him out of the car.

Investigating officer Hardeep Singh said, “We have registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery), 365 (kidnapping) and 323 (thrashing) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated the probe.”