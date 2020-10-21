e-paper
Home / Cities / Noida man loses cab to robbers in Punjab’s Zirakpur

Noida man loses cab to robbers in Punjab’s Zirakpur

The complainant said the accused thrashed him and also snatched ₹11,000 and his mobile phone, besides the car.

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Four robbers snatched the car of a Noida-based cabbie in Zirakpur on Tuesday. They thrashed him and even took ₹11,000 and his mobile phone.

The police on Wednesday booked the unidentified accused who had boarded the same cab.

Pawan Kumar stated in his police complaint that he brought passengers from Delhi and while heading back on Tuesday, two persons from Singpura in Zirakpur boarded his taxi claiming they wanted to go to Delhi. Soon, two more persons boarded the vehicle for Delhi.

Kumar alleged that after filling CNG in his car near Banur, one of the accused asked him to stop the car and all four thrashed him and made him sit in the rear seat. They then drove to an isolated place in Panchkula and threw him out of the car.

Investigating officer Hardeep Singh said, “We have registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery), 365 (kidnapping) and 323 (thrashing) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated the probe.”

