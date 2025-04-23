1 killed, 2 injured in Loni fireworks factory blaze

Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a fire broke out at an illegal fireworks manufacturing factory allegedly being run on the first floor of a building in Loni’s Shanti Nagar residential locality late Monday night. Taking cognizance of the incident, Loni Border police station booked three people on Tuesday. When inquired, it was told that an illegal fireworks factory was operating and people were running it to make illegal profits… The material used in the manufacture of fireworks caught fire and two of the workers suffered injuries while one other died, stated the FIR. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officers said police were alerted around 9.40pm by locals on Monday informing that the blaze started after a possible leakage in an LPG cylinder. Visiting police teams found three people trapped inside.

Officers identified the three as Shad Mohammad, 25, Mohammad Sarfaraz, 30, and Mohammad Mushir alias Rehan, 35, who were evacuated with the help of fire department personnel, and rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi.

“Mushir showed no signs of life, but we still sent him to hospital. Doctors there declared him dead. Two others are still under treatment, but stable. We have also requested for a report from the fire department about the material stocked in the building. An FIR was also registered on Tuesday, and investigation is on,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Loni Border police station.

The FIR named building owner Dharmbir Singh Malik, Rauf and Shahrukh (both single names) and booked them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 3(5) (criminal act done with common intention), 125(b) (acts endangering human life or personal safety of others), and also provisions of the Explosives Act.

“Half-burnt wrappers of firecrackers and material of fireworks’ wrappers were found at the site. When we inquired, it was told that an illegal fireworks factory was operating and people were running it to make illegal profits… The material used in the manufacture of fireworks caught fire and two of the workers suffered injuries while one other died,” the FIR states.

Officers said that an embroidery unit was operated on the ground and second floors, while the alleged illegal fireworks were being manufactured on the first floor.

“We were called to the factory for packing work. There, some sparks from a newly-installed bulb fell on firework material, and a huge fire started. There, we were preparing shotguns, a type of fountain-type firework used in marriages. There were five people on the first floor. One escaped unhurt, while one had gone out to fetch snacks. So, three of us were injured and one died. The work of manufacture was taken up by Rauf,” said Shad Mohammad, one of the injured.

Fire officials said they initially received a fire call around 9.45pm on Monday and later another call by some local said the fire was doused. “We still sent a fire tender to the spot. The fire did not happen due to leakage in the LPG cylinder, but it resulted as fireworks’ material somehow caught fire. Material related to fireworks was recovered from the site. Embroidery unit was operated on the ground floor while the fire took place on the first floor,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer.

ACP Loni Border said that an investigation is on in the case and teams are trying to trace the suspects.