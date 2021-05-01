10 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,310 new cases in Noida

With 10 more fatalities, the death toll due to Covid-19 reached 212 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday while the infection count climbed to 41,312 with 13,10 new cases, official data showed.

The number of active patients in the district rose to 8,267 from 8,130 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 1,163 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 32,833 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 212 with a mortality rate of 0.51 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 79.47 per cent from 79.17 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in UP reached 3,10,783 from 3,09,237 on Thursday as the overall recoveries climbed to 9,28,971 and the death toll surged to 12,570 on Friday, the data showed.