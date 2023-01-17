Home / Cities / Noida News / 10,000 participants expected at ‘Run for G20’ in Gautam Budh Nagar

noida news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:55 PM IST

On Tuesday, officials finalised the 2km route around the Noida stadium, beginning and ending at gate number 4 of the stadium. The event will start at 9am on January 21

The run will be organised simultaneously in four cities in the state — Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Greater Noida – to promote the G20 summit that India is hosting this year. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Tuesday finalised the route and distance for the ‘Run for G20’ being organised in the district on January 21. The run will be organised simultaneously in four cities in the state — Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Greater Noida – to promote the G20 summit that India is hosting this year.

Officials are expecting more than 10,000 participants at the promotional run. On Tuesday, officials finalised the 2km route around the Noida stadium, beginning and ending at gate number 4 of the stadium. The event will start at 9am.

“We are expecting several entrepreneurs for the event, along with students, sportspersons, resident bodies, traders, government officials and transpeople. We have invited all eminent personalities of the district to participate,” said district magistrate Suhas LY.

He instructed officials to prepare a traffic diversion plan along with making other security arrangements. The Run for G20 will be flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on the same day.

“The route has been finalised and invitations are going out. We are now receiving confirmation from people who will participate,” said Anita Nagar, district sports officer, who is the nodal officer for the event.

Various other events during the G20 summit will also be organised in these four cities. “The business or women summit will be organised in Greater Noida in in September tentatively. One event of two-three days will also be hosted in Greater Noida. However, the dates and theme of the event are yet to be finalised by the ministry of external affairs,” said Suhas LY.

India is hosting the G20 summit for the first time this year. The Group of Twenty or G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation with the United Kingdom, United States, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Türkiye as its members.

