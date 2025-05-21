10-day residential training for craftsmen in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: To enhance livelihoods of local artisans and promote skill development, the District Industries and Enterprise Promotion Center, Gautam Budh Nagar, is set to launch a 10-day residential training programme under the “one district one product (ODOP) toolkit scheme”, officials said on Tuesday. Though the date for the training programme under the ODOP toolkit scheme in Gautam Budh Nagar has yet to be formally announced, the application process is underway, officials said. (HT archives)

The programme will focus on the district’s ODOP-identified product—readymade garments and textile goods, they added.

To be sure, the ODOP toolkit scheme is a state government initiative to promote traditional industries and local crafts by providing unskilled artisans and craftspersons with specialised training and essential tools. Under the scheme, selected beneficiaries are imparted residential training focused on technical skills, product development, and entrepreneurship.

“Under the scheme, participants will receive general technical training for free, both basic and advanced craft instruction, and the entrepreneurship development sessions are conducted through recognised institutions. Upon successful completion of the training, artisans will be provided with upgraded toolkits based on modern techniques to enhance productivity and product quality”, said deputy commissioner of industries Anil Kumar.

Officials said the initiative also aims to strengthen livelihood opportunities in the region.

“The scheme is designed to make artisans self-sufficient by equipping them with tools that align with current industry needs. Interested individuals can apply online through the departmental websites— www.diupmsme.upsdc.gov.in or www.msme.up.gov.in,” the official added.

Officials said that the applicants must be at least 18 years of age; permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh; and must not have received any similar toolkit under central or state government schemes in the last two years. There is no educational qualification required. Besides, only one member per family—defined as husband and wife—can avail the benefit. All applicants are required to submit a self-declaration confirming their eligibility.

“We are committed to strengthen the livelihoods of traditional artisans and helping them transition into self-reliant entrepreneurs. Under the scheme, the 10-day residential training will equip them with essential technical skills to enhance their productivity”, said district magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma.

The training will follow distribution of modern toolkits specifically tailored for garment and textile production. The district authorities said that eligible individuals are encouraged to connect with the District Industries and Enterprise Promotion Center, Gautam Budh Nagar, on working days for more information.

