10-year-old boy injured in celebratory fire at Greater Noida wedding procession

Greater Noida: A 10-year-old boy was critically injured by celebratory firing during a wedding procession near his house in Jarcha late Sunday night, police said, adding that two suspects have been arrested on charges of attempted murder. According to police, the victim, Krish, was on ventilator support for 24 hours. (Representational image)

According to police, the victim, Krish, was on ventilator support for 24 hours. He lives with his family in Nagla Chamroo village, Jarcha. The suspects were identified as Abhishek, 24, and Ishu, 27—both residents of Jalwi village in Ghaziabad and property dealers.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “Around 10pm on Sunday, Krish and his friends were watching the wedding procession which was passing through their house. Multiple bullets were fired during the celebration, one which struck the ground near Krish, and a fragment hit his forehead. Soon chaos erupted and the suspects managed to flee.”

The FIR filed based on the complaint of the boy’s father, Sunil, states: “Following the incident, my son suddenly collapsed on the ground. We rushed him to two hospitals but doctors refused to take him. Later, he was admitted to another private hospital in Greater Noida.”

Police said the doctors performed a critical surgery, and the boy’s condition is now stable. He is able to identify his family members and was on ventilator support for 24 hours,” the officer added.

Ajeet Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said: “The procession was headed to the venue in Nagla Chamroo village. The suspects had come to join their friend’s marriage. They fired multiple shots in the air, which led to the incident.”

The ACP added: “Abhishek was using a pistol that belonged to a man named Nikki, who was also part of the wedding. The pistol was licensed to Nikki’s father, Amar Singh, a retired Army personnel. We have also recovered an empty cartridge from the spot.”

Another police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “Both Abhishek and Ishu were involved in the firing. Ishu was using a country-made pistol. Locals alleged that they fired more than four rounds non-stop.”

Notably, about 10-15 minutes before the incident, a police team from Jarcha had facilitated the procession’s movement from one street to another. The suspects started firing after the officers left, police said, adding that the two were arrested from Jarcha early Monday morning.

A case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Jarcha police station, police said. A license cancellation request for Singh’s pistol will be initiated, they added.