10-year-old dies after iron rod falls on him in Greater Noida

A 10-year-old boy died after an iron rod fell on him from an under-construction building in Greater Noida on Saturday night when he was playing outside, police said, adding that no complaint has been filed by the boy’s family so far. The family hails from Jharkhand and came to Greater Noida along with a Jharkhand-based contractor. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the deceased, Aditya Kumar lived in the 12-storey under-construction site with his parents who are both daily wage labourers and were inside the site at the time of the incident. The family hails from Jharkhand and came to Greater Noida along with a Jharkhand-based contractor.

“On Saturday around 7:30pm, when Aditya was playing close to the building, an iron rod that was attached with a screw on one of the floors fell on his head. When his parents heard his scream, they rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. The boy had sustained grievous head injuries,” BS Vir Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, central Noida, said. It is suspected that the rod was loosely fixed, due to which it fell on the boy’s head.

Police were informed and a team from Ecotech 3 police station reached the spot. Police said, however, Aditya’s mother did not let them rush the boy to a hospital. “She was continuously asking to return to Jharkhand while grabbing Aditya in her lap. We somehow managed to counsel her and rushed the kid to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” an officer, who asked not to be named, said.

The post-mortem was conducted on Sunday, and no case has been registered as the family members have not submitted any complaint. “It came to the fore that Aditya’s parents came to Greater Noida along with a Jharkhand-based contractor. After getting the contract for the construction of the building, he called them for work,” ACP Kumar said.