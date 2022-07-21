11 held under Cotpa for selling foreign cigarettes in Noida
Noida: In a joint operation by Gautam Budh Nagar police and district tobacco control committee, 11 suspects — six under Sector 20 police station area and five under Sector 58 police station were arrested on Wednesday evening.
According to Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (Noida), a search operation was conducted at the Sector 18 market and areas around Sectors 57-61 in Noida on Wednesday evening.
“During the operation, cigarette packets of foreign brands were recovered from shops which did not comply with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa). Six such shops were found in Sector 18 while five shops were found in Sector 57-61 area. The sellers of such cigarette packets were taken into custody and a case was registered against them under provisions of Cotpa,” the DSP said.
Dr Shweta Khurana, consultant, district tobacco control cell informed that in accordance with Cotpa, all tobacco products offered for sale should bear health warnings in the form of designated pictures and this should cover 85% of the packaging. “During the joint operation, we found that the vendors were selling cigarettes that did not have any such warning on the packaging. Hence, they were booked under Sections 7 and 20 of Cotpa, which deals with such violations,” she said.
Earlier, Dr Devendra Sharma, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, directed the district tobacco control committee to publicise the state government’s drug-free campaign called ‘Ek Yuddh Nashe Ke Viruddh’ (war against addiction).
“The chairman has directed the district tobacco control committee to put up posters and wall paintings outside educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar, discouraging students from indulging in substance abuse. The department has also been directed to carry out inspections near educational institutes and ensure no cigarette shops are located within 100 yards of such institutes,” said Dr Khurana.
Meanwhile, district probationary officer Atul Soni informed that Dr Sharma carried out an inspection at a tobacco factory at Sector 3 in Noida on Wednesday. “During the inspection, the officials found five minor workers. However, their age verification could not be done. These five workers have been instructed to furnish documents verifying their age. If the workers are found to be minors, stringent action will be taken against the factory owner,” he said.
Soni added that during a review meeting, Dr Sharma passed directives to ensure inspections are carried out across tobacco manufacturing firms to check whether child labourers are being engaged.
IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Orai experienced the maximum rainfall in the state measuring 43 mm, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm. At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Ghaziabad schools, colleges to shut from July 22-26 in wake of Kanwar Yatra
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday issued directions for the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges and engineering and management institutes from July 22 to 26 in the wake of the annual Kanwar Yatra. Officials said they expect around three million Kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad district to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
State removes restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
The Maharashtra government has decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31. It has also removed the height restrictions on idols and allowed processions. The decisions were taken at a meeting called by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the preparations for the festival, at Sahyadri guest house, Malabar Hill, on Thursday.
Two aides involved in escape arrested, gangster still on the run
Agra Two people allegedly involved in helping gangster Vinay Shrotriya escape from the civil court premises here on July 13 were arrested on Thursday. Interacting with the media at the Police Lines here, SP City Vikas Kumar informed that a case was registered at New Agra police station after gangster Vinay Shrotiya escaped while being brought to the civil court on July 13.
Mahim Dargah initiative brings together religious leaders for inter-faith peace
The Sufi Mahim Dargah has formed a group called World Interfaith Harmony and Unity Mission with representatives from churches, gurudwaras, temples and Buddhist shrines for the purpose of inter-religious tolerance. Managing trustee of Mahim dargah, Suhail Khandwani said that almost 80% of dargahs and masjids in Mumbai and Maharashtra are connected to Mahim Dargah through sub-committees for education, medical health, security, and maintenance. This base will help them expand their reach. Shenazz is also associated with WIHUM.
