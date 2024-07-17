12 private schools in Noida, Greater Noida served notices over RTE admissions

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has issued notices to 12 private schools in Noida and Greater Noida for failing to admit students under the Right to Education Act (RTE), said officials on Tuesday. In the current academic year, of the 5,061 seats allocated under RTE in private schools across four phases, only 2,500 students have been admitted so far, said officials. (Representational image only)

Despite sending multiple notices to the schools over a period of four months, there are still pending admissions in all 12 schools, said district officials.

The Right to Education Act mandates that private schools reserve 25% of their seats for students from economically weaker sections.

Rahul Panwar, Noida’s basic education officer, said a committee has been formed under the recommendation of the district magistrate to withdraw recognition of these 12 schools.

The committee, chaired by subdivisional magistrate Ved Prakash Pandey, comprises district disabled empowerment official Ashish Kumar and principal of Kumari Mayawati Government Girls Inter College Chhavi Singh as members.

“The committee has sent notices to schools, seeking their reply within a week. Several attempts were made to warn the schools. However, if no response is received within a week, the DM may process withdrawal of their recognition,” said Panwar.

In the current academic year, of the 5,061 seats allocated under RTE in private schools across four phases, only 2,500 students have been admitted so far.

“The schools facing potential withdrawal of recognition include Bal Bharti Public School of Noida, The Millennium, Ramagya School, Raghav Global School, Fortune World, Army Public School, Sanskar Roza Jalalpur, Oxford Green Public School, Samsara The World Academy, Shiv Nadar School, Delhi Public School- Knowledge Park-5, and Darbari Lal Foundation World,” said Panwar.

The official said based on the committee’s report after a week, the DM will send recommendations to the state government for withdrawal of recognition.

“The district administration’s strict action against non-compliant schools aims to ensure that the provisions of the RTE Act are properly implemented and that no child is denied access to education owing to their economic background,” said Panwar.

An official from Delhi Public School, Knowledge Park-5, Greater Noida West, said, “We are under process of making the pending admissions.”

HT has reached out to the other schools served notices by the district administration, but their responses are awaited.