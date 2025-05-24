12-year-old Noida girl touches charged ladder, electrocuted

Noida: A 12-year-old girl died after she accidentally touched an iron stair lying close to an electric transformer in Noida’s Phase 2 area on Friday morning, police said. A police team reached the spot and investigated the site where the incident occurred. (Representational image)

Police said the deceased resided with her family in a shanty in the Bhanghel area of Phase 2, Noida. She is survived by her parents and a younger sister.

“On Friday around 9am, the minor was playing outside her home while her family members were inside. She reached a spot barely 100 metres from her home and touched an iron stair, which was lying close to an electric transformer,” said Phase 2 Station House Officer (SHO), Vindyachal Tiwari.

The SHO said, “As the minor touched the iron stair, she suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed to the ground. When locals witnessed the incident, her parents were alerted and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.”

A police team reached the spot and investigated the site where the incident occurred. “It is suspected that an open wire, used for the construction of the Banghel road, came into contact with the iron stair, which led to the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, chief engineer of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), stated, “There is no connection between the iron stair and the transformer located nearby.”

When asked whether the power department is investigating how electricity was supplied to the iron stair, the chief engineer denied any involvement, saying, “We have no connection with the incident.”

SHO Tiwari said that no formal complaint has been received yet and action will be taken once a complaint is filed.