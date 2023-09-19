13-year-old boy’s body recovered from Hindon in Gzb, search on for 7-year-old

The body of one of the two boys who went swimming in the river Hindon on Monday morning and were believed to have drowned was recovered on Tuesday, police officers aware of the matter said. The body was identified as that of 13-year-old Shivam Kumar, police officers said, adding that the body was recovered from the Hindon barrage near Vasundhara. The body was recovered from the Hindon barrage near Vasundhara. NDRF teams are still searching for the 7-year-old boy. (Saib Ali/HT Photo)

Shivam and a 7-year-old boy named Saurabh Kumar, also known as Kallu, went swimming in the Hindon near their home in Nandgram on Monday.

“On Monday afternoon, locals approached the police after discovering the two boys’ clothes lying near the river bank. We sent teams and teams from the National Disaster Response Force to find the two boys. Shivam’s body was discovered in the Hindon barrage around 3pm on Tuesday. A search is underway to locate the other boy, who is believed to have drowned,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (city 2).

Sri Kishan, Shivam’s father, said that all three of his children, including Shivam, had gone to their school hours before they went swimming. “But the school sent them back because I had not paid ₹500 pending fees per month for the previous two months. After returning home, Shivam went to the river with another boy and did not return,” said Kishan.

Kallu’s mother, Kailashi Devi, said her son left with Shivam at 10.30am on Monday.

“They had gone to the river for a bath or a swim, and neither returned. I found out on Monday afternoon that they were feared drowned,” she said.

The Hindon flows downstream from near Raj Nagar Extension towards Nandgram and then to the Hindon barrage, approximately 2km from the incident site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON