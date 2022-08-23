15 Chinese nationals detained for staying in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar district without valid visa: Report
“As part of the verification campaign, 15 Chinese nationals (including a woman) staying illegally in Gautam Buddha Nagar were detained by the Local Intelligence Unit with the support of local police on Monday. They are being sent to the detention centre in Delhi and will be subsequently deported to their country," the police said in a statement.
The action was launched by the police for verifying foreigners living in the UP district in the wake of a Chinese national being arrested in June, news agency PTI reported. The Chinese national, who was illegally staying in Greater Noida, is currently under investigation for suspected hawala links by the Special Task Force (STF).
The police, meanwhile, said on Monday that of the 15 Chinese nationals detained, two were living in Greater Noida while the rest were in different areas of Noida. The verification drive for foreigners living in Gautam Buddha Nagar would continue, the police added.
Since June, 45 people hailing from China have been reportedly detained or arrested for illegal stay in Uttar Pradesh district and several of them have been deported also, officials said. On August 2, Union minister Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha that 117 Chinese nationals were deported between 2019 to 2021 for violation of visas.
Rai added that between 2019 to 2021, as many as 81 Chinese nationals were given the Leave India Notice, 117 were deported and 726 were placed on the adverse list for violating visa conditions and other illegal acts.
(With agency inputs)
House building advance for govt employees: HP Cabinet gives nod to revision of rates, entitlement, limit
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved revision of rates, entitlement and limit of house building advance for government employees on Monday. During the cabinet meeting, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, also expressed grief over the loss of life and property during the torrential rainfall last week. While 12 people died, 12 others were injured,and six remain missing. It also gave its nod to review the policy for felling khair trees on private land to benefit farmers.
Retire British-era gender-insensitive uniforms: Policewomen
Demanding a change in dress code for women in the police force, policewomen attending the 10th National Conference of Women in Police called their existing uniforms – khaki trousers and shirts – a gender-insensitive relic of India's colonial past. As many as 163 delegates from across India attended the conference. Urging policewomen to speak up, ADGP (training), Madhya Pradesh, Anuradha Shankar, said, “Colonial methods in terms of infrastructure and uniform still dominate the Indian Police.”
Toll mounts to 32, Himachal CM visits landslide-hit areas
As the death toll of rain-triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh rose to 32, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the affected areas in Mandi district on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release. He also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas, which were also hit by heavy rain and landslides in the Drang area.
Yasin Malik rejects court’s legal aid offer, insists on his physical appearance
A special court on Monday offered legal aid to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik, but he turned it down and insisted on his physical appearance in the hearing on the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990. Malik appeared in the hearing via video conference from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said.
Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured
A speeding car barged into a railway station premises on Monday, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons, before it rammed into an auto-rickshaw and halted, officials said. The girl, Anamika, from Delhi succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, they said. The injured were identified as Urmila Devi, 65; Bhupinder Singh, 40; IT Inspector Ravinder Yadav, 33; Aditya Kumar, 12; Lalita Devi, 64; and Devan Sahu, 29.
