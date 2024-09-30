15 lakh go missing from Noida home, domestic help suspected of theft

Noida; A 32-year-old businessman in Sector 14, Noida, has claimed that a sum of ₹15 lakh has been stolen from their residence and they suspect their domestic help to be behind it, police officers said on Sunday. Karan informed police on Thursday evening that he and his wife Rashi Garg had left for a family function when the incident occurred. (Representational image)

Following a complaint by Karan Garg, an electrical equipment manufacturer in Noida’s Phase-1 and resident of Sector 14, a first information report has been registered against the 20-year-old suspect at the Phase-1 police station, they added.

According to Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Phase-1 police station, Karan informed police on Thursday evening that he and his wife Rashi Garg had left for a family function when the incident occurred.

“His senior citizen parents Naresh Garg and Neeru Garg as well as the domestic help were at home. On Friday morning, when Karan’s mother approached the main gate to go on a morning walk, it was already unlocked. She developed suspicion and went to the second floor to check their almirah. But it was found unlocked and ₹15 lakh cash was missing from its locker,” the officer said.

“Karan suspects the domestic help for theft, and thus he submitted a complaint on Friday, following which an FIR was registered against her under section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the SHO added.

Senior officers said that the domestic help has been working with the family for three years and lives in the servant quarters of the home.

“During investigation, the complainant said that the doors, locks and all gates and access control of the house were found intact. And there were no signs of a break-in. At the time of the incident, all three CCTV cameras of the house had been switched off. The domestic help is being questioned and the case is being investigated from all angles. The culprit will be nabbed soon,” said Shavya Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-2, Noida.